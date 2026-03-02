The takeaway: Apple has unveiled its next budget smartphone, the iPhone 17e, featuring several upgrades over its predecessor. The most notable additions include MagSafe support, a more powerful processor, an improved cellular modem, enhanced screen protection, and double the base storage capacity. Despite these improvements, the iPhone 17e is expected to retain the same starting price as the model it replaces.

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with peak brightness reaching 1,200 nits. The screen is equipped with an improved anti-reflective coating and is protected by Apple Ceramic Shield 2.

The device is powered by the 3-nanometer Apple A19 processor, which includes a hexa-core CPU, quad-core GPU, and a 16-core neural engine optimized for machine learning workloads. Storage configurations are available in 256GB and 512GB variants.

Like the iPhone 16e, its successor also features a single rear-camera configuration. The 48MP Fusion Camera supports 2× telephoto zoom and captures 24MP images by default. Software photography features include Night Mode for improved low-light performance, Portrait Mode for natural depth-of-field background separation, and HDR processing for more accurate skin tone reproduction.

The camera system supports 4K video recording at 60 fps with Dolby Vision and spatial audio capture, enabling immersive playback on devices such as Apple AirPods and Apple Vision Pro. The iPhone 17e also introduces improved audio recording capabilities, including a machine-learning – driven "wind noise reduction" feature designed to enhance voice clarity in outdoor environments.

The iPhone 17e is equipped with the C1X modem, which Apple claims is up to 2× faster and 30 percent more energy efficient than the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e. The company did not disclose the exact battery capacity, but states that the device is designed to provide all-day battery life under typical usage conditions. The iPhone 17e supports 15W Qi wireless charging with MagSafe compatibility.

Like its predecessor, the device includes satellite messaging functionality, allowing users to send and receive messages when outside cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. It also retains the Crash Detection safety feature, which is designed to detect severe vehicle collisions and automatically contact emergency services if needed.

On the software side, the iPhone 17e runs iOS 26 with the new Liquid Glass interface design. The device also supports the latest Apple Intelligence features, including Live Translation across Messages, FaceTime, Phone calls, and compatible Apple AirPods devices.

Additional AI-assisted capabilities include Visual Intelligence for object recognition, Call Screening, and Hold Assist for managing incoming calls.

The iPhone 17e will be offered in black, white, and soft pink color options. Pre-orders are scheduled to begin on March 4 in the US, the UK, Canada, China, India, and other major markets. General availability and shipping will start on March 11. Pricing begins at $599 for the 256GB configuration and rises to $799 for the 512GB model.