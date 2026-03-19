Something to look forward to: A resourceful team of modders has set the ambitious goal of transforming the entire Baldur's Gate 1 game into a custom campaign using the Baldur's Gate 3 engine. Powered by Divinity Engine 4.0, Larian's graphics technology has demonstrated its ability to deliver a modern, award-winning RPG experience.

The Belgian studio previously confirmed that BG3 will receive no DLC, expansions, or sequel, leaving modders to shoulder the responsibility of expanding and supporting the base game for years to come.

Computer RPGs have long attracted a dedicated community of content creators and enthusiast developers, and BG3 is no exception. A team led by "786r786" has already recreated Candlekeep, the library-fortress that serves as the starting location for the first Baldur's Gate. The mod's demo is now available for download, and 786r786 has joined forces with other developers to form the new Deathbringer's Reign team.

786r786 confirmed that their Candlekeep demo generated significant interest within the wider Baldur's Gate community. The mod began as a "simple test" of the building capabilities available to BG3 modders – especially after the official, limited level editor was cracked, granting full access to the game's assets and environments.

The modder said, "making an isolated custom campaign is actually a bit easier than making an extension to the base game; you don't have to account for the incredibly vast amount of scenarios present in vanilla BG3, and you have full control over the player's environment."

Deathbringer's Reign was formed to transform the entire Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition experience into a new, custom campaign within BG3's Divinity Engine. BioWare's influential CRPG, originally released in 1998 for PC, is now considered one of the best video games ever made. According to HowLongToBeat, completing the full game takes roughly 61 hours, while completionists can expect to spend at least 106 hours exploring the base world.

786r786 acknowledges that remaking Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition – including the Tales of the Sword Coast expansion and new exclusive content – is an incredibly complex task. The original game features over 100 different city interiors, which will likely benefit from the Divinity Engine 4 experience. For this reason, the developers will need to "adjust" each city's layout across three different levels, with only one section loaded at a time.

Deathbringer's Reign will also need to modify other aspects of the first BG game, including dialogue lines, cutscenes, and more. The team plans to include nearly all original dialogue with full voice acting, using a community-driven tool to adapt the proprietary format employed by Larian in BG3 (FaceFX) to the new audio lines. The modern engine is expected to give the classic isometric RPG experience a fresh feel, turning old encounters into challenging new fights with destructible environments and other enhancements.

The project is now seeking additional volunteer developers. A second demo for the BG1 campaign is coming soon, and combat designers, writers, concept artists, and modders interested in contributing can join the effort via the project's Discord server.