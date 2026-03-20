In a nutshell: AMD has released Radeon Adrenalin 26.3.1 WHQL software drivers, adding support for two new titles: Crimson Desert and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. Adrenalin 26.3.1 also introduces FSR 4.1 support for Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, marking the first major update to AMD's upscaling technology since the launch of FSR 4.0 a year ago.

FSR 4.1 builds on the FSR Redstone framework by enhancing image reconstruction quality, particularly in older games that natively support only lower-resolution input. It also delivers sharper visuals for machine learning – based upscaling, improving detail reconstruction and reducing artifacts in scenes with foliage and other fine textures. However, a recent leak revealed that despite these improvements, FSR 4.1 still trails Nvidia's DLSS 4.5 in image quality.

According to Jack Huynh, the update also includes Ray Regeneration 1.1, which refines ray tracing by enhancing illumination and global reflections in supported titles. While not as headline-grabbing as FSR 4.1, the feature contributes to improved in-game visuals and overall gameplay experience.

Huynh added that the update delivers a noticeable performance boost in Ultra Performance Mode, making it particularly beneficial for low-end hardware and demanding games.

– Jack Huynh (@jackhuynh) March 19, 2026

The latest update also addresses several critical bugs. These include a crash in Cyberpunk 2077 when loading a saved game with Path Tracing enabled, intermittent loss of mouse and keyboard functionality both in-game and on the desktop when interacting with AMD software, system crashes on RX 7000-series and higher when repeatedly changing in-game settings or alt-tabbing, and a failure to enable AMD Noise Suppression on RX 6000-series and above.

Mark Cerny confirmed that FSR 4.1 is based on the same neural network as the upgraded PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling technology Sony released for PS5 Pro. The latest version of PSSR promises enhanced image stability, improved clarity in fine details, and more consistent performance across several supported titles, including Silent Hill f, Monster Hunter Wilds, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Crimson Desert, and others.

– Mark Cerny (@cerny) March 19, 2026

Adrenalin Edition 26.3.1 is available for all modern AMD graphics cards, starting with the Radeon RX 5000-series, as well as several desktop and laptop APUs with Radeon graphics. However, FSR 4.1 is supported only on Radeon RX 9000-series GPUs.