What we know so far: Are there times when you'd rather someone on Instagram didn't know you were looking at their story? Thanks to a new premium subscription tier for the social network, this anonymity will be possible – if you're willing to pay for it.

Instagram is testing a new subscription to the photo-and-video-sharing service called Instagram Plus. Pilot schemes have started in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines, and it'll likely make its way to the US eventually.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra shared details of the subscription on Threads.

Instagram Plus features include being able to create multiple Story audiences beyond the standard "close friends" option. Users can also extend the length of time a Story is available by an additional 24 hours – they expire and disappear after 24 hours on the free tier.

There are also options such as super hearts, rewatch insights, and the ability to spotlight a Story. One feature even lets you search through a list of everyone who viewed your Story.

That leads us on to the other main feature: Instagram Plus subscribers can view other users' stories without showing up as a viewer.

Being able to view a Story anonymously will definitely have its advantages. The move brings back memories of when Instagram killed off its "Following" tab in 2019, which publicly showed all new Likes, comments, and follows for your account. Beyond being a bit stalky, it was an easy way to find out whether someone in a relationship has been liking a high volume of other people's (often Instagram models) raunchy posts.

Subscription fatigue has been a problem for a while now, of course. One advantage Instagram Plus appears to have is its low price: it currently costs between $1 and $2 a month in the three countries where it's being tested.

There's no guarantee that Instagram Plus will come to the US, though Meta will likely position it as a cheap and beneficial tool for the platform's many creators (and stalkers?).

Meta already has a program called Meta Verified that it launched in 2023. The plans start at $11.99 per month and go all the way up to $500 per month, offering a verified badge, impersonation protection, and enhanced/direct support.