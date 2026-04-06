The big picture: Thanks to Microsoft's massive promotional campaigns around everything Copilot, most people are now aware that the product is integrated into Windows, Office, and virtually everywhere else. However, many are probably unaware of the full extent of that integration.

An enthusiast has discovered that there are now a staggering 80 distinct Microsoft products carrying the name "Copilot" and perhaps even more. That figure comes from Tey Bannerman, an AI strategy and design consultant, who undertook the challenging – but rewarding – task of counting all the Copilot products now embedded across Microsoft's ecosystem. He explained that he decided to do this after trying to describe Copilot to someone and realizing he couldn't, due to the sheer variety of offerings.

As of early April 2026, Bannerman found that the total is 78 (and it's now 80 as of this writing). This includes not only apps and features but also an entire laptop category (Copilot+ PCs) and even a tool designed specifically to build more Copilots (Copilot Studio).

The methodology Bannerman used to compile his count was tedious, to say the least. With no official catalogue of Microsoft products, he had to piece everything together from product pages, launch announcements, and marketing materials. He then turned the results into an interactive visualization, which is available on his personal blog.

Amusingly, the number could rise even higher. When Bannerman first published his findings on March 31, the count was 78. Shortly after, users flagged Gaming Copilot and Microsoft Dragon Copilot, bringing the total to 80.

Users on Hacker News compared this obsession to Microsoft's infamous .NET branding spree in 2002, when the suffix was tacked onto nearly everything the company touched – a comparison that feels quite apt.

One might expect a product with such omnipresence to be widely used, but that hasn't been the case. In December, reports indicated that enterprise customers weren't actually using the Copilot tools they had already paid for, and Azure sales teams were falling short of their AI growth targets.

That said, there are signs Microsoft may have recognized the overreach. The company recently pulled back on plans to push Copilot into Windows 11 notifications and the Settings app after significant user pushback.

As for Bannerman, he says he'll continue updating his chart as Microsoft keeps doing what Microsoft does. At this rate, the only question is whether they'll reach 100 Copilots. Hopefully, someone internally will realize just how confusing it has all become and ask whether one name for everything was really the best idea.