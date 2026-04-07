A hot potato: Illustrating the high emotions surrounding the building of the facilities, an Indianapolis city councilman says more than a dozen bullets were fired at his home and a letter reading "no Data Centers" was left on his doorstep this week.

Indianapolis City-County Council member Ron Gibson, a Democrat who has held his position since 2023, recently expressed support for rezoning related to a proposed $500 million data center project. Two large buildings, from Los Angeles-based startup Metrobloks, will be built on a 14-acre site located in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood of the municipal district that Gibson represents.

Gibson's spokesperson told IndyStar that he woke up around 12:45 a.m. to a series of gunshots fired at his home as he was sleeping. He said 13 shots were fired at his house, where his eight-year-old son was present at the time. They added that a note in a Ziploc bag was tucked under the doormat around the shattered glass. It read "No Data Centers."

The Indianapolis metropolitan police department said, "We believe this was an isolated, targeted incident." It confirmed that no injuries were reported and that the FBI and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security were assisting with the investigation.

"Just steps from where those bullets struck is our dining room table, where my son had been playing with his Legos the day before. That reality is deeply unsettling. This was not just an attack on my home, but endangered my child and disrupted the safety of our entire neighborhood," Gibson said in a statement.

"I understand that public service can bring strong opinions and disagreement, but violence is never the answer, especially when it puts families at risk."

The Metropolitan Development Commission approved rezoning for the 75MW data center project by a 6-2 vote less than a week ago. Gibson supported its construction at the public hearing, saying the lot had sat idle for years and did little for economic development in the neighborhood.

The campus would span roughly 168,000 square feet and include 36 electrical generators.

There have been months of protests and rallies from residents opposing the construction of the data center. WTHR reported that they filled the hearing room for the vote with posters in opposition.

A January Pew Research Center survey of 8,512 US adults found that more respondents viewed data centers negatively in terms of environmental impact and energy costs than positively. At the same time, the biggest share believed data centers would benefit jobs and tax revenue, while many were still uncertain about their impact on the environment, energy, employment, and taxes.