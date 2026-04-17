What just happened? Two US citizens from New Jersey have been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for helping North Korean IT workers fraudulently secure remote jobs at more than 100 American companies by posing as US residents. The operation ran from 2021 to 2024 and generated an estimated $5 million for the Kim Jong Un regime.

According to an official DoJ press release, 42-year-old Kejia "Tony" Wang of Edison, NJ, has been sentenced to nine years in prison, while 39-year-old Zhenxing "Danny" Wang of New Brunswick, NJ, has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in a federal penitentiary for his role in the scheme.

The two men will also each serve three years of supervised release and forfeit the $600,000 they are believed to have earned from their illegal activities. Kejia Wang has also been ordered to pay an additional $29,236.03 in restitution to the US government. The DoJ noted that authorities have already recovered around $400,000 of the ordered forfeiture amount.

Tony and Danny were arrested last year and charged with a range of federal crimes for running an illegal server farm consisting of hundreds of devices running remote access software. This setup allowed North Korean IT workers to operate from US-based IP addresses. Both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges involving wire fraud, money laundering, and identity theft.

The other eight defendants indicted in the scheme remain at large, and the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to their arrest. The offer also applies to intelligence that helps US law enforcement disrupt money laundering, the export of luxury goods to North Korea, anti-US cyber activity, and efforts supporting the proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons.

Explaining the duo's modus operandi, the FBI said Kejia Wang traveled to Shenyang and Dandong in 2023 to meet a former classmate he knew to be from North Korea. Back in the US, he and Zhenxing Wang created shell companies with fraudulent financial accounts that received millions of dollars from unsuspecting US firms. The two men then funneled most of that money to Pyongyang.

The FBI says Kejia Wang managed the scheme, with at least five other individuals working under him. They are alleged to have collectively hosted "hundreds of computers" in domestic laptop farms, enabling North Korean operatives to access the devices via KVM switches. The six individuals involved in the scheme are believed to have received nearly $700,000 for their services.

In a warning to other American citizens who may be running similar operations, FBI Cyber Division Assistant Director Brett Leatherman said the agency will investigate and prosecute all US nationals involved in fraudulent schemes that funnel money to rogue regimes and undermine the country's economic and national security.