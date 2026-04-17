Year of the Linux: Linux gaming is in a strong position right now, and things are likely to improve further in the foreseeable future. Valve is actively working to enhance Proton, the compatibility layer that enables Steam and many Windows games to run on Linux-based operating systems.

Valve has released a new beta version of Proton, the company's official compatibility layer for improving Linux gaming. Proton 11.0-beta1 is a notable update for several reasons, including improved support for running classic games from the 90s. The release also lays the groundwork for further improvements expected in the near future.

Proton is a compatibility layer designed to run Windows software – primarily games distributed through Steam – on Linux-based operating systems. It combines a patched fork of Wine with additional components and libraries, achieving higher compatibility rates than upstream Wine.

Proton 11 is based on Wine 11, an update that introduced significant changes to how the compatibility layer operates. The new release includes NTSync kernel driver support, moving parts of the NT synchronization model into the Linux kernel. NTSync is expected to improve Proton's ability to run Windows software more reliably, potentially reducing CPU overhead and improving frame-rate consistency. At a minimum, games should run more smoothly compared to older Wine releases.

Although introduced only a few years ago, Proton has become a major success for Steam and the broader Linux gaming ecosystem. Thanks to Valve's ongoing support, Proton can now run a large majority of Windows-designed video games.

And it's not just about newer releases like Crimson Desert or Resident Evil Requiem. The Proton 11.0-beta1 update also adds support for earlier Capcom survival horror titles such as Resident Evil and Dino Crisis, as well as games like Shogun: Total War. Additional fixes cover other classic titles including Chrono Trigger, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Call of Duty 2.

– Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 16, 2026

Finally, Proton 11.0 is apparently going to introduce official support for the Steam Frame. The new beta release includes a "Proton 11.0 (ARM64)" configuration, which may point to a compatibility layer Valve is reportedly working on for its upcoming VR headset. This specific version of Proton could help bridge x86-native game code with the Steam Frame's ARM-based instruction set architecture, though it remains to be seen exactly what the Bellevue, Washington-based company has planned.