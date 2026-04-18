Rumor mill: Rumors that Nvidia might restart production of a 5-year-old graphics card that currently tops the Steam Survey have circulated for months. The latest claims, however, push the relaunch to the summer, while another rumored mainstream GPU refresh could be delayed or canceled.

Prominent leaker MEGAsizeGPU recently claimed that a long-rumored version of Nvidia's RTX 5050 with increased memory capacity has been delayed and might never see release. Meanwhile, the still-popular RTX 3060, originally expected to have returned to the market by now, could instead fill the gap in the release schedule in June.

As AI data centers consume a growing share of memory production capacity, maintaining a steady supply of consumer graphics cards has become more difficult. This is especially true for Nvidia's high end RTX 50 series GPUs, which use GDDR7 memory.

The RTX 3060 and RTX 5050, by contrast, rely on GDDR6, which remains more affordable and widely available. After earlier rumors suggested that Nvidia might relaunch the RTX 3060 in the first quarter of this year, CEO Jensen Huang expressed tentative support for the idea and even hinted that a new version could include AI features from the RTX 40 and 50 series.

Despite the RTX 3060's age, it remains at the top of the Steam Survey, likely due to its 12GB of VRAM compared with the 8GB found on the RTX 4060 and RTX 5060.

Nvidia reportedly stopped producing the RTX 3060 in 2024, and inventory likely ran out by December of the following year. Earlier rumors of a revival suggested that Nvidia might reintroduce an 8GB version, but the latest information indicates that the new 3060 would retain its full 12GB memory.

MEGAsizeGPU also recently claimed that a new version of the RTX 5060 is in development, using binned chips originally intended for the RTX 5070, which could improve performance. Despite moving away from the original GB205 configuration, the updated 5060 is expected to retain its 8 pin power connector. New laptops from Lenovo and Asus are also expected to feature a 12GB version of the mobile RTX 5070.

Graphics cards are not the only legacy chips that the memory crunch might bring back. Another leaker, HXL, recently shared packaging photos of a new edition of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which AMD may release to mark the AM4 socket's 10th anniversary.

The CPU, which introduced the company's successful 3D V-Cache technology, remains the best processor for AM4 motherboards, which remain popular after the DDR5 RAM required for AM5 boards became prohibitively expensive.