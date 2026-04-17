Rumor mill: Four years after its debut, the CPU that introduced AMD's transformative 3D V-Cache technology remains a highly regarded chip for shoppers who can still find one. As RAM shortages extend the lifespan of the AM4 platform – now approaching its 10th anniversary – a recent leak suggests AMD may be planning a comeback to mark the occasion.

Prominent leaker HXL recently shared a photo of AMD marketing material advertising a 10th-anniversary edition of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, planned for the second quarter of this year. While celebrating the 10th anniversary of the company's popular socket platform is a fitting pretext, the well-regarded chip would likely also find renewed demand in today's unusual market conditions.

Even if the information proves accurate, pricing and the number of available units remain unclear. However, the re-released CPU's specifications would remain unchanged from the chip AMD launched in 2022 – though many buyers would likely not mind.

The 5800X3D inaugurated AMD's current strategy of increasing L3 cache to deliver significant gaming performance gains. It quickly became one of the best gaming CPUs available, and Intel has yet to introduce a direct response to 3D V-Cache.

Although the 5800X3D's successors outperform it, they require AM5 motherboards, which only support DDR5 memory. Since memory manufacturers have recently shifted much of their supply toward AI data centers, sharp DDR5 price increases have pushed many consumers back to the DDR4-compatible AM4 platform, where the 5800X3D remains one of the strongest gaming CPUs.

Unfortunately, as an end-of-life product, the processor is now difficult to find, with Amazon resale prices ranging from roughly $400 to $1,000. Spillover demand for AM4 CPUs has also placed slower alternatives such as the Ryzen 5 5500, Ryzen 5 5600, and Ryzen 7 5800XT among Amazon's top sellers in the US. A reissued 5800X3D would likely face strong demand.

Also Read: The Ryzen 7 5800X3D Revisited, Four Years Later

AMD recently extended the lifespan of the AM4 platform by introducing the Ryzen 5 5500X3D in Latin America. A TechSpot review found that while the CPU is inexpensive, it is clearly no replacement for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. The new chip is likely most appealing to existing AM4 users looking to upgrade from earlier processor tiers.

Team Red's product push comes amid historically low CPU sales, a knock-on effect of ongoing RAM shortages. February figures from TechEpiphany showed steep year-over-year declines. The YouTuber also described a week-over-week drop in sales at German retailer Mindfactory earlier this month as the worst he had seen in a decade.