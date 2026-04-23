What just happened? Microsoft says the changes coming to Windows 11 are not being shaped by the Redmond firm alone. During a recent meetup with Windows Insiders in Seattle, the company said future updates are being "really directly influenced" by user feedback, with Windows chief Pavan Davuluri adding that Microsoft plans to "double down" on that effort throughout 2026.

The disclosure is a notable coming from a company that has spent months defending an OS criticized for its uneven performance, messy design, and too many features users never asked for – looking at you, Copilot.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft has been reviewing Insider feedback over the past couple of months and is now framing Windows 11 around performance, reliability, quality, and craft.

Davuluri told attendees that Microsoft wants users to feel included in the full product lifecycle. The pitch is clearly aimed at reassuring skeptics that the company is finally listening. Whether Windows users buy that claim is another matter, but Microsoft is at least making the right noises this time.

This is not a sudden pivot pulled out of nowhere. In March, Microsoft published its "Our commitment to Windows quality" post, promising an overhaul of Windows 11. The tech giant said it was rethinking its latest OS after a growing pile of complaints, with the company acknowledging that users wanted the OS to be faster, more reliable, and less intrusive.

That plan included expanded taskbar customization, fewer disruptive updates, faster File Explorer performance, quieter widgets, a more transparent Windows Insider program, and a redesigned Feedback Hub.

– March Rogers (@marchr) April 6, 2026

Earlier this month, Microsoft confirmed it was phasing out the Windows Control Panel in favor of Settings, while also revamping File Explorer and the Start menu.

Promises are easy, of course, and Windows 11 users have heard plenty of them before. But Microsoft is now publicly tying its roadmap to feedback from Insiders and regular users, which means the company will have a harder time waving away criticism if the next round of updates fails to deliver. But we'll have to wait and see whether these efforts help rebuild trust in an operating system that is so often maligned.