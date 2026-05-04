The big picture: The unprecedented supply chain issues the technology industry has been navigating are affecting everyone and everything. According to industry trade associations, silicon wafer production is climbing again, even as demand for the consumer devices that once drove the industry cools considerably.

A recent report by Semi's Silicon Manufacturers Group found that the silicon wafer industry is growing once again. The quarterly analysis confirmed that global shipments for silicon wafers increased 13.1% compared to the same quarter a year earlier, rising from 2,896 million square inches (MSI) to 3,275 MSI. Shipments declined 4.7% quarter-over-quarter, which Semi characterizes as a typical outcome of industry seasonality.

Silicon wafers are the foundational substrate of modern chip manufacturing: the thin, disc-shaped platforms, measuring up to 300mm in diameter, on which CPUs, memory chips, and virtually every other semiconductor device are fabricated. Their health as a market indicator tends to telegraph broader industry direction well before finished products hit shelves.

What's driving the rebound isn't consumers. Semi SMG chairman Ginji Yada points squarely at AI and data center infrastructure as the dominant force behind sustained wafer demand, with foundries redirecting capacity toward high-bandwidth memory and computing silicon for hyperscaler customers.

PC and smartphone shipments were notably soft in the first quarter, a direct consequence of memory manufacturers reallocating capacity to service AI workloads rather than consumer-facing products.

Yada also noted that AI data centers are affecting the demand for silicon wafers needed to manufacture logic (computing) devices and memory chips. Furthermore, the unusual demand spike is now extending to power management devices as well. As recent reports and industry insider sources have confirmed, chipmakers and foundry corporations are still unable to keep up with provisioning requests coming from the AI industry.

Semi also highlighted the uneven recovery silicon wafer demand is experiencing across different trade areas. The industrial semiconductor segment is improving the most, helping device manufacturers digest the wafer inventories that were previously piled up.

Semi is an industry association representing thousands of companies across the semiconductor, electronics design, and manufacturing supply chain. SMG is its subsidiary responsible for collecting and distributing market intelligence. Its reports are meant to promote customer awareness of the many hurdles facing today's silicon industry – challenges that grow more acute as the whole sector increasingly bets on a single point of failure, AI, for its future revenue prospects.