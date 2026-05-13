In brief: A large portion of Google's recent Android Show event focused on the next major update for the company's generative AI assistant. Later this year, the newest Android devices will begin supporting Gemini Intelligence, which automates numerous tasks, builds custom widgets, and enhances voice dictation. The AI suite will likely compete with Apple's forthcoming updates to Siri.

The latest Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones will begin receiving new automation features from Gemini this summer. The updates will come to other devices, such as smartwatches, vehicles, glasses, and laptops, later this year.

Called Gemini Intelligence, the set of features aims to automate complex sequences of tasks such as completing orders, filling out forms, building shopping lists, and making travel plans. For example, Google tested popular food delivery apps so Gemini can automatically build a grocery list from items in the notes app. The company also claims that the assistant can plan a tour for a specified number of travelers on Expedia by simply analyzing a brochure photo.

Additionally, Chrome auto browse is coming to Android devices in June. Similar to how Gemini Intelligence navigates through apps, Chrome auto browse can fill orders or book travel reservations on websites in the background while users focus on other tasks.

Another feature, called Personal Intelligence, pulls personal information from multiple apps to auto-fill complex forms, such as DMV forms or passport information for international flights. Google stresses that the functionality is opt-in, in case users are hesitant to hand their personal details to an AI assistant.

Gemini Intelligence will also try to clean up users' dictation. Instead of transcribing every utterance, the new feature, Rambler, omits "ums," repetition, and sentences in which users correct themselves, aiming to convert speech into precise text. It also supports multiple languages, such as English and Hindi, in the same message. The feature records only in real time and does not save audio.

Meanwhile, a future update will allow users to build custom widgets by describing them to Gemini. Users can create widgets for tasks such as building recipes on their phone's home screen or tracking wind speed and rain on a smartwatch face.

With Google Intelligence, Google is demonstrating some of the functionality that Apple previously announced for Siri but has struggled to bring to market. Apple's assistant was supposed to begin handling complex queries with iOS 26.4, but the update proved unreliable in testing and will likely not arrive until iOS 27 this fall. Time will tell whether Google nailed it with Gemini Intelligence or if Apple was right to delay Siri's upgrade.