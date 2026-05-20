Sounding off: Concerns over an AI bubble have intensified as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon collectively pour hundreds of billions into data centers, chips, and model development. But Jeff Bezos believes that even if the boom collapses financially, the long-term technological gains could still justify the frenzy. His comments arrive at a moment when OpenAI alone is reportedly valued at $852 billion and looking to IPO, underscoring just how unprecedented the AI spending race has become.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos dismissed fears of an impending AI bubble during a recent CNBC interview, arguing that periods of speculative excess often accelerate technological progress rather than derail it. "Even if it does turn out to be a bubble, you shouldn't worry about it because the bubble is driving investment and a lot of the investment is going to turn out to be very healthy," Bezos told CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin on Squawk Box.

The remarks come when there's mounting debate over whether the current AI boom is sustainable. Hyperscalers including Amazon, Microsoft, and Google are expected to collectively spend more than $700 billion on AI infrastructure this year alone, while startups continue to raise enormous funding rounds at valuations that would have seemed implausible just a few years ago.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI announced $122 billion in committed capital tied to a valuation of $852 billion a few weeks ago, making it one of the most valuable private companies in the world, and now with an impending IPO. At the same time, investors and analysts have increasingly questioned whether the industry's spending levels can generate returns quickly enough to justify the scale of investment.

Bezos appeared largely unconcerned by the possibility that many AI companies or projects could fail.

He acknowledged that the current environment has resulted in "every experiment" getting funded, including weak or unrealistic ideas, because investors have not yet learned how to reliably distinguish promising AI ventures from bad ones.

But Bezos believes that inefficiency is a normal part of major industrial transitions. "It's because investors at this moment haven't learned yet how to discriminate between good ideas and bad ideas, and that's OK, because the good ideas will pay for all of the losers," Bezos said.

Jeff Bezos at the America Business Forum in Miami, Florida (November 2025). Image credit: The Guardian

The Amazon founder compared the current AI climate to the biotechnology bubble of the 1990s. While many biotech investments eventually collapsed, the period also accelerated research and infrastructure that later contributed to major medical advances and life-saving drugs.

Historically, similar patterns have played out during railroad expansion, the dot-com boom, and large-scale telecommunications buildouts. Investors often absorb enormous losses during speculative periods, but the infrastructure created during those cycles frequently becomes foundational for future industries.

Beyond the broader AI discussion, Bezos revealed additional details about his new AI venture, Project Prometheus. The startup launched in November with $6.2 billion in funding and is reportedly focused on AI systems capable of handling physical-world engineering and manufacturing tasks.

Bezos described the company's goal as building an "artificial general engineer," a next-gen evolution of CAD software capable of helping engineers design physical objects more efficiently.

The company is led by Bezos and former Google X executive Vik Bajaj. According to Bezos, Project Prometheus was intentionally created as a standalone company rather than being folded into Amazon or Blue Origin because the effort required dedicated focus.

The concept hints at a broader shift within the industry away from purely conversational AI chatbots and toward systems designed to automate scientific research, industrial design, manufacturing workflows, and drug discovery.

For now, however, Bezos appears comfortable with the chaos surrounding the sector. If anything, he suggested that the current excess may be a necessary ingredient for building the next generation of tech infrastructure.