In brief: Samsung has introduced three new gaming monitors designed to push the high-performance experience even further, and it's led by the Odyssey G80HS which the company describes as the industry's first 6K display. Technically, that last bit is only partially true considering Samsung itself announced a glasses-free 3D 6K monitor late last year. This new model doesn't support 3D.

The Samsung Odyssey G80HS features a 32-inch, ultra-high 6K resolution IPS panel (224 PPI) with a 165Hz refresh rate, or up to 330Hz at 3K resolution in dual mode. At 6K, that works out to 6,144 x 3,456 pixels at 350 nits of typical brightness (400 nits peak) with a 1,000:1 contrast ratio and a response time of 1ms.

The G80HS is a flat panel design with a 16:9 aspect ratio that supports HDR10, HDR10+, FreeSync Premium, G-Sync, and covers 99% of the sRGB spectrum. It doesn't utilize an OLED panel although according to first-hand accounts, the high resolution makes up for the shortcoming in contrast ratio.

Connectivity-wise, you get two HDMI 2.1 ports, a display 2.1 port, a headphone jack, a pair of USB Type-A downstream ports, and a USB-B upstream port. There are no integrated speakers, so you'll need to supply your own audio solution.

High-resolution gaming has grown in popularity in recent years, especially as powerful hardware has emerged to drive the experience. We'll have to reserve final judgement until after testing it for ourselves but again, the early hands-on reports look promising.

Samsung hasn't yet announced pricing or availability for the G80HS, but Tom's Guide believes it'll land somewhere around the $1,600 range.

That's far from what most people would consider affordable – heck you can build a solid gaming PC for that kind of money – but it's nice to have the option if you've got the budget. Personally, I'd probably stick to something in the 4K range with a little more size and invest the extra money into other aspects of my gaming setup, but to each their own.