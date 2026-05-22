The big picture: Chinese semiconductor firms have begun flooding the market with domestically produced DRAM and NAND chips in a move that analysts believe could drive down memory and storage prices, offering consumers some much-needed relief. Reports suggest that several leading global PC component manufacturers have already started using the chips in upcoming products.

According to screenshots posted on X by tipster @wxnod, Corsair has integrated memory chips manufactured by Chinese DRAM maker ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) into its next-generation memory modules. While Corsair typically sources memory chips from Micron Technology, elevated market prices have reportedly pushed the company to explore more cost-effective alternatives.

The screenshots appear to reveal details about a 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 module featuring CXMT memory chips. The module, which is part of a 32GB kit, carries the serial number CMK5X16G3E60C36A2 and features timings of 36-44-44-96. It operates at 1.35V and supports both Intel XMP and AMD EXPO overclocking profiles.

CXMT is China's largest memory chipmaker, though it only unveiled its DDR5 portfolio last year. The company holds about 7.7% of the global DRAM market and counts several major Chinese tech firms, including Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance, among its customers.

According to reports, ChangXin Memory Technologies is ramping up capacity to compete with global leaders Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. The company offers DRAM dies in 64Gb and 16Gb configurations with speeds of up to 8,000 MT/s. Other Chinese memory manufacturers, such as YMTC and Jiahe Jinwei, are also expanding capacity to produce DDR5 RDIMMs for data centers and server deployments.

Also read: DDR5 Prices Are Broken, So We Tested Cheaper Chinese RAM

With memory pricing reaching record highs, CXMT's Q1 revenue rose to 50.8 billion yuan ($7.4 billion), up 719% year over year. The company also reported net profit of 33.0 billion yuan ($4.41 billion), compared with a loss of 2.83 billion yuan ($384 million) in the same period last year. The chipmaker is now reportedly preparing for a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, with a multi-billion-dollar IPO planned later this year.

As Chinese companies continue expanding DRAM and NAND output, some industry observers warn that the AI-driven memory boom could cool sooner than expected. According to Samsung Electronics executive adviser Kyung Kye-hyun, the memory supercycle could lose momentum by 2028, with prices potentially falling back to pre-boom levels if manufacturers scale production quickly enough.