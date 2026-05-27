AI Off: Google recently announced a significant overhaul of its web search experience, and a reckoning may be coming. One of the most popular alternative search engines is reporting a significant influx of new users, as many netizens dislike being forced to use AI when they are simply searching for something online.

Google has decided to turn web search into a more chatbot-like experience, and not everyone is thrilled with the change. Critics of AI-driven search are now expecting a significant backlash, with many users looking for alternative search services to avoid reinforcing Mountain View's LLM-centric approach. According to data provided by DuckDuckGo, that backlash may already be underway.

Founded by Gabriel Weinberg in 2008, DuckDuckGo is one of the most popular alternatives to Google Search. Over the years, the Pennsylvania-based company has experienced significant growth and now offers dedicated web browsers, mobile apps, and other services. More importantly, DuckDuckGo has taken a markedly different approach to AI and chatbot integration than most Big Tech companies.

After Google announced its new search experience, DuckDuckGo app downloads began to rise. New app installs increased by 18.1% compared to the previous week, followed by six consecutive days of sustained growth that peaked at 30% on May 25. Downloads on iOS devices climbed even higher, with an average week-over-week increase of 33% and a peak of 69.9%.

Furthermore, traffic to the recently unveiled noai.duckduckgo.com domain grew by 22.7% over the course of a week. The service strips web search of additional AI features, including chatbot-style answers and AI-generated images. At the same time, DuckDuckGo still provides its own AI-powered tools, including the Duck.ai service, which offers anonymous access to popular LLMs and other AI models.

Duck.ai is my preferred option when I am forced to use AI, as DuckDuckGo removes IP addresses and other identifying metadata. Weinberg said the company is focused on giving users a choice while protecting their privacy through a strict no-data-collection policy.

"Everything you do in DuckDuckGo is private; we don't collect search histories or chats and nothing is used for AI training," Weinberg said.

Earlier this year, DuckDuckGo asked users whether they wanted AI integrated into online search. Most respondents preferred not to use it, prompting the company to more clearly separate its AI-focused services from a more traditional "no AI" web experience.

Generative AI services are having a significant impact on the traditional web, with many companies and publishers struggling to adapt to an increasingly bot-driven internet. The latest DuckDuckGo figures suggest that a significant number of people still prefer to browse the web using conventional search tools rather than AI-generated results.