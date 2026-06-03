What just happened? Online gaming has become so popular that companies have built a business around selling professional cheating "solutions" to unscrupulous gamers. Atlas Menu is one such product, but it's now turning into a potential security issue after an unknown party breached its systems.

Cheating platform Atlas Menu/Atlas Cheats has been breached, and tens of thousands of gamers could suffer the consequences. According to a recent alert by Have I Been Pwned (HIBP), an attacker was able to gain access to all Atlas systems, pilfer the data, and publish the stolen files through a public GitHub repository.

The HIBP alert warns that around 64,000 unique email addresses were exposed in the data breach. Furthermore, the breached emails were associated with their corresponding usernames, IP addresses, support tickets, and encrypted passwords stored as bcrypt hashes.

People who purchased cheats and paid Atlas for its services might be affected by the breach, both financially and for privacy reasons. The hacker allegedly targeted Atlas for revenge after they were scammed by someone named "Hawk."

According to the GitHub repo, Atlas includes some spyware capabilities, as it can even take screenshots without asking for permission first. The system, which went briefly offline after the breach, allegedly offers secure access to cheats that are compatible with the BattlEye anti-cheat tool. Developer Rockstar recently added BattlEye to Grand Theft Auto V, which is one of the games supported by Atlas cheats.

According to a video clip posted on the company's website before the incident, Atlas can provide some enticing cheating options in GTA V, including god mode, an explosive force field, invisibility, a super jump ability, and more. The extremely popular game could essentially be experienced with many of its most basic rules turned upside down.

Despite being released 13 years ago, GTA V still makes Rockstar a lot of money. The Grand Theft Auto Online platform is highly profitable thanks to microtransactions, and people continue to buy new copies of the game on modern, supported platforms.

The GTA experience's appeal, and GTA Online's real-money transactions, are also keeping Atlas Menu and other cheating ventures alive. "Professional" gamers seeking a competitive edge over others, and wealthy users who don't want to grind GTA V's gameplay to get the best in-game assets, also help sustain the market for these tools.

The recent breach suggests that whatever their motivation, players could end up in deep trouble when they pay to cheat instead of just enjoying the game.