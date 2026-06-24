Facepalm: If there's one password manager that consistently proves these services aren't infallible, it's LastPass. The company has confirmed that some personal information and customer support case records were stolen after hackers breached Klue, a third-party platform used by its go-to-market teams.

The good news for anyone still using LastPass after its previous security disasters is that this was not a compromise of the company's password manager infrastructure. LastPass says customer vaults remain secure, and its products and services were not affected.

The more worrying news is that attackers accessed customer data inside its Salesforce environment after stealing OAuth tokens from Klue, a third-party market intelligence platform. LastPass said it learned of the Klue incident on June 12. Klue integrates with Salesforce and Gong systems, though LastPass says it has found no evidence that Gong-related data was accessed.

The stolen information included standard business contact and CRM data, such as names, phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses, customer support case data, and sales-related information.

Customer support tickets can contain private or sensitive fragments, especially when users are dealing with billing problems or account-access issues. Even if passwords and vaults were not involved, the information could help make phishing and social engineering attempts look more convincing.

LastPass says it has discontinued all employee access to Klue, rotated the exposed API tokens, launched a detailed investigation with Klue and Salesforce, and notified law enforcement. It also warned customers to treat unsolicited emails, phone calls, or requests for sensitive information with caution, adding the usual reminder that no one at LastPass will ever ask for a master password.

BleepingComputer reports that the Klue supply-chain attack has been claimed by the Icarus extortion group, which allegedly compromised Klue's infrastructure using legacy credentials for an integration service. Other affected organizations reportedly include Recorded Future, Tanium, Jamf, Sprout Social, Gong, and Insurity.

The incident arrives with LastPass still dragging around the stink of its 2022 breach. That saga began with stolen source code and technical data before escalating into the theft of customer information and encrypted vault backups.

In 2023, LastPass revealed that a hacker had compromised a DevOps engineer's home computer, reportedly through Plex, to steal credentials and access a decrypted corporate vault.

It was also reported last year that federal agents had tied the 2022 LastPass breach to cryptocurrency thefts, including a $150 million heist. A third-party CRM breach may be less catastrophic than stolen vaults, but it's not like LastPass needs any more bad publicity.