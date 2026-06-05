A hot potato: The Browser Choice Alliance (BCA) was recently formed to promote genuine competition in the web browser market. The organization is once again pursuing that goal, accusing Microsoft of abusing its dominant position in the PC industry to push Edge onto Windows users.

A couple of years after petitioning the European Commission to address Microsoft's "dark patterns" that limit consumer choice, the Browser Choice Alliance is taking a more confrontational stance. The coalition of browser developers has warned Microsoft that enough is enough, urging the company to fundamentally change its approach to the browser market and how users are treated.

In a recent letter sent to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the BCA again accuses the company of abusing its dominant position in the PC industry. It argues that Microsoft is leveraging its "immensely powerful" Windows monopoly, along with its widely used productivity applications, to push users toward browsing the web with Edge.

The BCA also alleges that Microsoft uses specific, well-tested tactics to distort market conditions and restrict user choice. In particular, it accuses the company of rebate programs that discourage the pre-installation of rival browsers on Windows devices, the inability to fully uninstall Edge, and the use of system updates to restore Edge integration within the OS.

Microsoft is also reportedly using intrusive and confusing prompts and advertising when users attempt to download and install third-party browsers. The BCA further criticizes deep Edge integration with Teams, Outlook, Windows Search, and other key operating system features, as well as what it describes as the lack of a "one-click switch" option to fully replace Edge with an alternative browser.

"Microsoft's actions make it unnecessarily difficult and, in many cases, impossible for PC users to select and use their preferred browser across all touchpoints," the coalition said.

The BCA also notes that PCs remain a major gateway to the web, and their importance continues to grow in the era of generative AI and web-based AI services. It argues that Microsoft's tactics to steer users toward Edge undermine competition and innovation in the browser market, frustrate users, and are prompting regulatory scrutiny – particularly outside the US – of the company's business practices.

The coalition is not merely complaining, however. It has explicitly called on Microsoft to change its approach, respect user choice, and implement policies aimed at restoring competitiveness to the browser market. In particular, it argues that the company should allow third-party browser pre-installation, eliminate dark patterns that discourage browser downloads, and enable full removal of Edge from deeper Windows integration.

Web browsers should compete on merit instead of abusing monopoly, the BCA said.

Members of the coalition include Google Chrome, which was recently designated as a de facto monopoly over the web search and advertising markets.