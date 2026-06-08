Highly anticipated: One of the many games that people are excited about in 2026, Gears of War: E-Day, has just been given an extensive reveal, including a full trailer and the PC system requirements. Compared to most modern titles, the PC specs are pretty forgiving, though you will need a lot of free space on your SSD.

Announced during the Xbox Games Showcase, Gears of War: E-Day, one of our Most Anticipated PC Games of 2026, launches on PC and Xbox (no PlayStation version) on October 6, 2026. It will also be available on day one on Game Pass Ultimate.

The Unreal Engine 5-powered title is visually impressive, but the PC system requirements aren't bad at all. However, it does require a monstrous 130GB of available SSD space.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs, according to the Steam page:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 22H2 (19045.7291)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600X / Intel i7-6850K / i5-10400

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 6600 / Radeon RX 9060 / Intel A580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows compatible audio device

Additional Notes: Storage: SSD required (solid-state drive)

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 11 64bit (25H2) or newer

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600 / Intel i5-11600K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti / AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT / Radeon RX 9060 XT / Intel B580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 130 GB available space

Sound Card: Windows compatible audio device

Additional Notes: Storage: SSD required (solid-state drive)

Those specs are certainly forgiving, so it should ensure a large percentage of PC owners get to play Gears of War: E-Day as intended when it arrives this fall. The RTX 3060 Ti is the tenth most popular GPU among Steam survey participants, while the RXT 5060 is seventh.

Developer The Coalition says E-Day is the first mainline Gears game built without reusing old assets or animations, with the move to Unreal Engine 5 allowing the studio to rebuild its characters, enemies, weapons, sound, and world from scratch.

One of the headline features is MegaLights, Epic's new UE5 lighting system, which The Coalition says helps it lean into the horror-adjacent side of Gears with stronger contrast, dynamic shadows, and darker, scarier spaces.

Gears of War: E-Day's story is set in Kalona over three days as the city is torn apart by the first Locust emergence. Marcus and Dom are young veterans attending an armistice memorial when the ground opens, throwing them into the beginning of the Locust War alongside new Bravo Squad members Mags Carter and Lucas Reyes.