Bottom line: AI-assisted shopping searches are giving scammers a new way to target consumers, with cloned retail sites now appearing in results from tools like ChatGPT. Someone asking ChatGPT for popular Russell & Bromley bags might receive a neat list of styles, prices, and links that appear to lead to legitimate retailers. But some of those links instead direct users to convincing clone sites, where orders are accepted, nothing is delivered, and buyers' payment details are stolen.

Scam-checking service Ask Silver says these fake sites aren't just appearing on the open web – they're also showing up in AI-generated answers. The firm found that ChatGPT included links to cloned versions of both Russell & Bromley and home furnishings retailer Dunelm in its shopping results.

The sites are designed to blend in. They mimic the look and feel of legitimate retailers while luring shoppers with steep discounts – in some cases as much as 80%. Their domains are also carefully crafted, using names that appear legitimate at a glance, such as therussellbromleyofficial or russellandbromleylondon.

There is also a broader technical concern over how AI systems ingest and use information. Anna Jones of Ask Silver told The Guardian that the large language model behind ChatGPT may have been "poisoned," meaning misleading or malicious content could have been introduced into the data it relies on. That can include cloned web pages created specifically to manipulate AI-generated results.

She adds: "In this instance it looks like scammers are taking advantage of the fact that Russell & Bromley went into administration in January 2026 and was absorbed by Next – so there is no longer an official Russell & Bromley website, but potential customers will likely still be searching for it."

That gap appears to be central to the scam's effectiveness. Without an official standalone website, consumers searching for the brand are more likely to rely on whichever sources appear first, whether through search engines or AI tools. Fraudulent sites can exploit that vacuum by presenting themselves as legitimate retailers.

The issue also highlights how people are beginning to use the web differently. AI tools are designed to reduce friction by summarizing information and presenting direct answers, often with embedded links. That convenience can make users less likely to scrutinize those links or verify the underlying sources, especially when the information is presented as a single, authoritative response.

Louise Baxter, head of the scams team at National Trading Standards, said that assumption of reliability is exactly what fraudsters are exploiting. "Consumers are increasingly turning to AI tools for advice and recommendations, but criminals are adapting just as quickly. The fact that scam websites can appear in AI-generated results is worrying, and is a stark reminder that fraudsters will exploit any new technology that helps them reach potential victims," she said.

There are still familiar warning signs. Fraudulent sites often rely on bank transfers instead of standard payment methods, use slightly altered domain names, and advertise unusually steep discounts. But their appearance in AI-generated responses adds a layer of credibility that can make those red flags easier to overlook.

Retailers and platforms are working to contain the issue. A Dunelm spokesperson said customers should shop only through the company's official website or authorized app. The company said it takes action to remove fraudulent sites when they are identified. Next, which acquired Russell & Bromley earlier this year, said it is "aware of the situation" and has been working to have the sites taken down.

A ChatGPT spokesperson said the fraudulent websites had been removed from its search index and that users can report suspicious sites through the company's reporting form.

The broader issue is far from resolved. As AI tools play a larger role in how people search, shop, and make decisions, they also inherit the risks of the web they draw from. Cloned retail sites appearing in AI-generated answers illustrate how quickly online scams are evolving alongside the technology itself.

Image credit: The Guardian