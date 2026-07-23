First look: Brooklyn-based consumer electronics company Light has launched a minimalist flip phone designed to cut down on screen time without compromising on essential communication. The $299 Light Flip features a clamshell design reminiscent of the Motorola Razr devices from the turn of the century, and offers a barebones software experience without social media, web browsing, media streaming, and shopping apps.

The Light Flip features a 2.8-inch non-touch OLED display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 50MP rear camera, and a replaceable 1,800mAh battery. It sports an old-school T9 keypad, which used to be standard on candybar feature phones from Nokia, Motorola, and Sony Ericsson in the early 2000s.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. It is available in six colors and comes with a lanyard notch, adding to its nostalgic appeal.

The Light Flip runs on LightOS, a minimalist Android skin that offers only essential apps and services, such as calls, texts, camera, calendar, music player, and an alarm clock.

As part of its core philosophy of "going light," the device deliberately skips social media apps and web browsers, encouraging people to use their phone as little as possible. It also supports Light's digital detox program 'Flip Your Life,' which aims to help users adapt to a less connected lifestyle.

Talking to ZDNet, Light co-founders Joe Hollier and Kaiwei Tang said that contrary to popular perception, the target demographic for the Flip are 18- to 30-year-olds who are tired of the 24x7 connected lifestyle. The company believes that dumb phones could make a comeback, as its internal research suggests that 52% of millennial and Gen Z consumers would consider using basic feature phones to cut back on social media consumption and escape the endless cycle of doomscrolling.

The Light Flip is now up for preorder with a $39 deposit but it's not expected to ship until April 2027.

It will be sold unlocked for $299 from the company's official website, and customers can also get it on a two-year, $39-a-month service plan directly through Light. Whether it will land on major carriers like Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile and become available with a contract remains to be seen.