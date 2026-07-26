Facepalm: Grand Theft Auto fans were already upset that GTA 6 will be a digital-only release, with the so-called physical edition containing just a code to download the game. Gamers who purchased the retail box are now expressing even more frustration after it was officially confirmed that PS5 product codes in Japan will expire 170 days after the game's scheduled launch date of November 19, 2026.

Rockstar clarified that the expiration period is only applicable to the PS5 version of the game in Japan and won't affect buyers in the rest of the world. The company also confirmed that codes purchased for the Xbox are not region locked and will not expire, but it did not explain why it's implementing the policy on one platform but not the other.

Explaining the rationale behind the unusual decision, Rockstar said that download codes work differently depending on the platform and country of purchase, and the Japan-specific policy was put in place due to "regulatory restrictions" in the country. The company also recommended that gamers buy from local retailers to avoid potential activation problems.

Following the announcement, many fans took to social media, slamming Rockstar for setting expiration dates on the download codes. While some likened digital gaming to renting rather than owning a product, others wondered whether Rockstar will also introduce a similar policy in other markets. Others joked that the much-hyped digital future looks brighter with every passing day.

It is worth noting that some gamers and social media commentators have speculated that the expiration date may not apply to the actual game, but only to the DLC content, which is available through a separate code in Japan. However, that still does not explain why the policy applies to PS5 but not Xbox. Rockstar has yet to clarify the matter.

GTA VI will launch on November 19, 2026, with the Standard Edition priced at $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at $99.99. The game will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch, with no word on whether there will be a PC version in the future. It is currently available for pre-order on the official Rockstar Store, the PlayStation Store, and the Xbox Store.