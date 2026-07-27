First look: Mozilla is adding new widgets to Firefox's New Tab page, including an AI-powered crossword puzzle tied to current news. The feature is powered by Particle, an AI news reader that summarizes articles and uses that material to build a daily puzzle based on the day's headlines.

The crossword puzzle updates daily and pulls from current news topics. Clues are drawn from stories Particle has already processed, and users can click through to the articles for context. Users click a square to move between across and down, type in answers, and use the hint button if they get stuck. The puzzle is also available outside Firefox through a direct web link. It's part of Mozilla's effort to make the New Tab page a more useful place, with customizable tools and live information.

The crossword sits alongside other widgets, including a to-do list, timer, stock checker, world clock, weather widget and privacy report. There's also a rotating picture of the day.

All of these elements are optional. Users can move them around, resize them, or turn them off completely. There's also a "show fewer widgets" option that opens space for sponsored stories.

Mozilla is rolling the features out gradually. Some users already have access in certain regions and locales, while the company continues testing the features with small groups before a wider rollout. For those who want early access, the widgets can be manually enabled in Firefox 153 and later through the about:config settings.

Specific settings control whether the widget area appears and which tools are active. As with any feature that is not enabled by default, users should expect the usual caveats.

Mozilla has not set a firm rollout date, but the feature is already documented on its support site. Mozilla has published documentation, and the changes arrive as Firefox moves to a faster release cycle and prepares for the Nova redesign.

The crossword may resemble earlier browser-based word games, but the approach behind it is different. It's built on AI-processed news content, so the puzzle changes daily and stays tied to current events. The move adds another AI feature to Firefox's everyday interface, extending the technology beyond search.