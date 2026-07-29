The takeaway: Companies operating in the European Union are now subject to a new requirement: clearly label content created or altered by artificial intelligence. Beginning Sunday, the EU's latest transparency rules take effect, covering everything from chatbot responses to AI-generated images, audio, and video. The aim is simple: users should be able to tell, without guessing, whether what they are seeing or hearing is real or machine-generated.

The rule is part of the EU's broader artificial intelligence law, which is being rolled out in phases. This first step focuses on disclosure. If content is generated by AI or significantly manipulated by it, companies must make that clear. That includes adding visible labels as well as technical markers, such as watermarks or embedded metadata, that help identify synthetic material.

The push comes as deepfakes and other AI-generated media become more convincing and easier to produce. Regulators are particularly concerned about how quickly this content can spread and how difficult it has become to determine what is real.

The requirements apply mainly to content created in professional contexts. Material designed to inform the public about matters of general interest must carry a label if it is produced by AI without human editorial oversight. At the same time, the EU has carved out exceptions. Individuals using AI for personal purposes are not covered, and exemptions exist for "artistic, creative, satirical, fictional" works.

From a technical standpoint, the rules go beyond simple on-screen labels. Companies are expected to implement systems that can identify AI-generated content even after it has been shared or reposted. That means relying on watermarking and tagging tools that can persist across platforms.

Major tech companies have already been moving in this direction. TikTok, for example, has required creators to label AI-generated content for several years and says more than three billion pieces of content have been tagged using its detection tools. Meta has introduced an "AI Info" label on Facebook and Instagram to flag posts created with generative AI technology.

Google has signed on to the EU's voluntary code of conduct on AI transparency and is working with companies including Nvidia, OpenAI, and Apple on digital tagging standards designed to track content origins.

Still, not everyone is convinced the rollout will be smooth. Some companies argue that the rules add another layer of complexity to already crowded platforms.

Karen Massin of Google said the added regulatory complexity could end up being counterproductive and warned that it may confuse the very users the rules are intended to help.

The concern is that if users are constantly seeing labels and disclosures, those signals may lose their meaning. Too many overlapping indicators could make it harder, not easier, for people to understand what they are looking at.

Even so, others see the situation as familiar territory. Compliance requirements often face pushback early on but eventually become standard practice.

"We have heard that it is going to be very, very difficult to implement. But I think we often hear this with compliance requirements. And yet, the world turns and we figure these things out," Ashley Casovan of the International Association of Privacy Professionals told AFP.

Companies have until December 2 to bring existing AI systems into compliance. After that, enforcement will tighten, with significant fines for those that fail to meet the requirements.