Rumor mill: Google's Pixel 11 is coming into focus thanks to two separate leaks. One is an official teaser video released by Google itself, while the other is a Bluesky post from WinFuture's Roland Quandt detailing the phone's storage options, battery capacity, and pricing.

The Google video is the more visual of the two. It offers a close look at the Pixel 11 Pro's rear camera bar, where the phone retains its three-lens setup while adding a circular light effect beside the cameras. The clip does not name the feature or explain what it does, but the spinning colors suggest Google is building something new around the camera area rather than adding a feature elsewhere on the phone.

Google's narration only mentions familiar services such as Gmail, Maps, Search, Calendar, and Gemini. The video title teases "the next obvious move," but Google leaves the meaning deliberately vague. That has fueled speculation that the light could serve as a status indicator, a Gemini-related processing light, or a notification system, but none of those theories have been confirmed.

The second leak comes from Bluesky, where Quandt posted what appears to be retailer-sourced information about the Pixel 11 lineup. According to the post, 256GB will be the minimum storage option across the entire range, marking a long-awaited shift for Google's standard models. The leak also claims that the Pixel 11 will cost £879 in the UK, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL will be priced at £1,079 and £1,279, respectively.

Those pricing figures are not as straightforward as they initially appear. The Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro are technically cheaper than their 256GB Pixel 10 counterparts, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL costs more than last year's model. However, the difference stems from Google's decision to eliminate lower-capacity storage tiers rather than from a broad price cut across the lineup.

Pixel 11 256GB = 879 GBP, 4985mAh Pixel 11 Pro 256 GB = 1079 GBP, 4850mAh Pixel 11 Pro XL 257 GB = 1279 GBP, 5115mAh – Roland Quandt (@rquandt.bsky.social) July 28, 2026 at 3:06 AM

Quandt's Bluesky post also includes battery capacity details. The base Pixel 11 is said to feature a 4,985mAh battery, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are listed with 4,850mAh and 5,115mAh batteries, respectively. If accurate, the base model and the larger Pro XL would receive modest battery upgrades, while the regular Pro would see a slight reduction compared with the previous generation.

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 11 lineup on August 12. Until then, the picture remains incomplete.