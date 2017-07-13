Netflix on Thursday racked up an impressive 18 Emmy nominations, far more than any of its streaming competitors.

House of Cards, The Crown and Stranger Things were all nominated for outstanding drama series while Master of None and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt received nods for outstanding comedy series.

Aziz Ansari earned a nomination for lead actor in a comedy series for Master of None opposite Claire Foy and Robin Wright in the actress category for their roles in The Crown and House of Cards, respectively. Tituss Burgess received a nod for supporting actor in a comedy series for his role in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Other noteworthy nominations include Kevin Spacey for lead actor in a drama series (House of Cards), David Harbour (Stranger Things), John Lithgow (The Crown) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) for supporting actor in a drama series and Millie Bobby Brown for supporting actress in a drama series for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things.

Amazon and Hulu, in comparison, received just three nominations each. All of Amazon’s nominations were for Transparent while Hulu picked up its trio of nods for The Handmaid’s Tale.

The 69th annual Emmy Awards ceremony takes place on September 17 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. It’ll be hosted by Stephen Colbert and air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.