Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods last month has seemingly piqued the e-commerce giant’s interest in the food industry as a whole (no pun intended).

While poking around Amazon’s recent trademark filings for clues about a potential messaging app, TechCrunch stumbled upon a handful of food-related trademarks.

One filing details a meal-kit service similar to what companies like Blue Apron and Plated offer. The slogan, “We do the prep. You be the chef,” is tied to a service that Amazon describes as prepared food kits comprised of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and / or vegetables as well as relevant sauces / seasonings, all of which come ready to cook and assemble as a complete meal.

Digging deeper, the publication found a couple of other similar albeit shorter trademarks – “We prep. You cook” and “No-line meal kits” – for the same meal prep service.

Amazon’s ambitions don’t appear to be limited to food prep. In total, the site found 110 trademarks related to food-based items or services, some of which are already available. For example, there are nearly a dozen related to the phrase “single cow burger,” a line of wagyu burgers that Amazon sells exclusively through AmazonFresh.

Word of an Amazon prepared food service is already having an impact on the competition. Blue Apron, which debuted on the stock market late last month, saw its share value drop more than 10 percent on the news.