Google’s Street View is an excellent way to tour our home planet without leaving the comfort of your home. Now, you can break free of Earth’s gravity and soar to the heavens with a virtual tour of the International Space Station.

NASA for years has provided the curious among us with a steady diet of YouTube videos highlighting what life is like on the International Space Station but thanks to Google, it’s now possible to get an unprecedented look at the ISS (and do so at your own pace).

Zipping around in the ISS in 360-degrees with Street View can be a little disorienting but trust me, it’s an absolutely fascinating experience that’s well worth the effort. One could easily spend hours studying everything strapped down to the walls, reading hand-written notes and so forth. I highly recommend it.

