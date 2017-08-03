Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 4 has been available to developers for a few years now and has served as the basis for several great games including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Gears of War 4. As graphic artist Rense de Boer recently demonstrated, however, we’ve barely scratched the surface of that’s graphically possible with the engine.

Through a process called photogrammetry, de Boer used real-life photographs to create what you see above using the Unreal Engine and two GeForce 1080 Ti graphics cards. The goal, de Boer said, was to see what was possible when pushing the limits of software and hardware.

The graphic artist is currently developing a demo environment that can be explored in real-time which should be available on Steam by the end of the year.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.