Epic Games last week took a firm stance against Fortnite cheaters, banning thousands and promising to “do more” to curb the issue.

This week, the developer and publisher proved that it wasn’t simply making idle threats by filing lawsuits against two alleged prolific cheaters.

As Polygon highlights, the pair of suits were filed in North Carolina and name Brandon Broom and Charles Vraspir as defendants. Both are reportedly associated with Addicted Cheats, a subscription-based cheating service.

Epic filed suit on the grounds of copyright infringement and breach of contract. According to Polygon, each instance of copyright infringement carries a maximum penalty of up to $150,000.

Epic says in its complaints that nobody likes a cheater and nobody likes playing with cheaters. The defendants use cheats in a deliberate attempt to destroy the integrity of, and otherwise wreak havoc in, the game. The company further claims that these actions ruin the game for other players and people that watch livestreams.

It’s not just a false threat, either. Companies like Blizzard have found success using copyright infringement as the basis for litigation. A recent case against Bossland GmbH, for example, resulted in damages totaling $8.6 million courtesy of 42,818 instances of copyright infringement.

Polygon reached Vraspir at this place of employment but he refused to comment on the matter per his attorney’s advice. Broom wasn’t available for comment.

Epic’s new battle royale game ran afoul with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer Bluehole last month over claims that it was too similar to its own game.