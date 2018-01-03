Samsung is positioning itself to be one of the biggest draws of CES. The South Korean electronics giant has already announced several new products and innovations it intends to showcase next week, the latest of which could appeal to gamers, entertainment enthusiasts and business users alike.

The Samsung CJ791 QLED display is billed as the first curved monitor to feature Intel’s Thunderbolt 3 connectivity. The 34-inch display features a 21:9 aspect ratio with a 3,440 x 1,440 ultra-wide QHD resolution, a 1,500R curvature, 4ms response time and 178-degree viewing angles.

Technical details are sparse at this hour but we do know that the panel will cover 125 percent of the sRGB spectrum. There’s also a Game Mode with a dynamic gamma setting, we’re told, and of course, the unit is height-adjustable and can tilt.

The monitor also offers a slim-depth and narrow-bezel design that Samsung says accommodates multi-display setups without compromising visual appearance or content consistency. Indeed, nothing makes a multi-monitor setup look worse than thick, ugly bezels.

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity will be the display’s key selling feature for many. Using a single cable, users can link and dock the monitor to their laptop without a complicated mess of wires. The interface also allows the CJ791 to provide up to 85 watts of laptop charging power – again, fewer wires is a good thing.

The Samsung CJ791 will be on display at CES from January 9-12 (Samsung booth #15006 on the first level of the Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center). Unfortunately, Samsung hasn’t yet revealed pricing or availability although I suspect that’ll be shared next week.