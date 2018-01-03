Go big or go home. That’s the mantra behind Mophie’s new Powerstation AC, a massive portable battery pack designed to juice up virtually any and every device you can throw at it.

The Powerstation AC features a gargantuan 22,000mAh battery and a 100W AC output for charging things like laptops and camera batteries that you’d otherwise need a wall outlet for. There’s also a 30W USB Type-C port with USB-PD charging technology and a USB-A port that offers pass-through power to connected devices before the pack itself starts to recharge.

According to Mophie, the Powerstation AC can deliver up to 15 hours of extra battery life to an Apple MacBook.

It also comes equipped with a fabric wrap to provide protection against scratching (it’s likely going to be in your backpack most of the time and you don’t want it scratching everything in sight).

The Mophie Powerstation AC is available as of writing for $199.95. That’s not exactly cheap but then again, this isn’t your ordinary mobile power bank. It’s massive, it includes support for AC output and has some nifty charging technology built in.

With CES less than a week away, I suspect several members of the media will want this for their trip to Vegas.