Razer always has a major presence at CES and this year is no different. In addition to announcing Project Linda, an updated Netflix app for the Razer Phone and the new HyperFlux mouse and charging pad, Razer at CES this week also announced a new speaker line for PCs.

The Razer Nommo is a 2.0 speaker system described as a “price-performing” alternative for those seeking balanced, full-range sound. The system features dual three-inch custom woven glass fiber drivers sitting atop minimalist stands with elongated rear-firing bass ports and a 3.5mm input.

The entry-level Razer Nommo setup is priced at $99.99 although if you care about aesthetics, there’s also the Razer Nommo Chroma which adds Razer’s signature lighting platform for an extra $50.

At the opposite end of the spectrum is the Razer Nommo Pro. This 2.1 THX certified speaker system features Dupont Kevlar coated drivers to project solid mids and independent silk-woven 0.8-inch tweeters for smooth and balanced highs. You also get a six-inch cylindrical downward firing subwoofer.

Razer’s high-end offering additionally includes USB, optical and Bluetooth connectivity in addition to a 3.5mm jack and a control pod that places volume, source controls and a headphone jack within reach. EQ settings and bass levels can be customized using Razer’s Synapse 3 software and there’s even a dedicated Nommo Pro mobile app to facilitate listening to your favorite streaming service over Bluetooth. Like the mid-range offering, the Nommo Pro is also equipped with Razer’s Chroma lighting system.

Stepping up to the Razer Nommo Pro won’t come cheap, however, as the 2.1 system will command $499 at launch.

Speaking of, the Razer Nommo and Nommo Chroma are available as of writing from Razer’s online store. The pricier Nommo Pro doesn’t yet have a release date.