Netflix in mid-2016 announced it was working on a reboot of the 1960s sci-fi classic Lost in Space. The project’s first season will debut on April 13 in its entirety, Netflix revealed today.

Accompanying the launch date announcement is a teaser trailer providing our first look at the show’s core cast as they board a ship destined for Alpha Centauri. Those familiar with the original series may remember that things don’t exactly go according to plan.

The show will focus on the Robinson family, “forced to come together in a time of crisis” as they are stranded light years from their intended destination. Netflix described the reboot as equal parts family drama and sci-fi adventure as the crew battles a strange new alien environment and their own personal demons.

Maybe it’s just me but something seems a bit “off” about the trailer. I can’t pinpoint exactly what it is but it just feels cheesy or dare I say, low-budget? I really hope I'm wrong as the franchise has loads of potential.

