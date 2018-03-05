It’s been just over four months since Netflix took steps to distance itself from House of Cards star and executive producer Kevin Spacey following allegations of sexual misconduct. Initial reports suggested Netflix was pulling the plug on the popular political thriller although once cooler heads prevailed, the company’s top brass decided to forge ahead without Spacey.

The result is an eight-episode sixth season that’ll serve as the series finale when it premieres this fall.

It’s certainly not the direction Netflix intended to take the show but given the circumstances and how the fifth season ended, it allows Netflix to give the series a proper send off.

Actor Anthony Rapp late last year claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was 14 years old. Spacey responded on Twitter, saying he was “beyond horrified” to hear of the allegations and admitted he doesn’t remember the encounter as it would have happened more than 30 years ago. If it did happen how Rapp claims, however, Spacey said he owes him the sincerest of apologies for “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

House of Cards put Netflix on the map as a producer of original content and helped popularize the practice of releasing a full season all at once.

Netflix expects to spend as much as $8 billion on original content creation and turn out upwards of 80 movies in 2018.