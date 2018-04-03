Dell launches G Series gaming laptops with a variety of configurations and prices
The G3, G5, and G7 will be replacing Inspiron gaming laptopsBy Cal Jeffrey
Dell is officially retiring its Inspiron gaming laptops with today’s launch of the G Series product line. Unlike Dell’s premium Alienware laptops, the G Series is focused more on the entry-level gamer with lower prices and tons of options.
Starting at the low end, there is the G3, which comes with either a 15- or 17-inch screen and retails for $749 and $799 respectively (base price). The G3 15 will come in three colors — black, blue, and white — and will be the slimmest in the line with a 22.7mm profile. The 17-inch G3 only comes in blue or black and is slightly thicker at 25mm.
The G5 is a 15-inch beefy laptop with large exhaust vents in the rear. It is a little thicker than its G3 counterpart, but at 25mm it is comparable to the G3 17. It will come in either black or red. The G5 will sell for $799 at its lowest configuration.
The top-of-the-line G series will be the G7. It will have a 15-inch screen and the larger exhaust like the G5 but will have aesthetically pleasing grillwork accents. Prices for the G7 will begin at $849. It will be available in either black or white.
All of the G Series laptops start out with the Intel quad-core Core i5-8300HQ but are upgradeable to a six-core Core i7-8750H. The G7 will offer a third upgrade option of an overclocked Core i9-8950HQ.
Nvidia will power the line starting with the GeForce GTX 1050 at the bottom end. The GTX 1050 Ti is available for the mid-range. Those springing for a higher end machine will have the option of equipping it with the GTX 1060 with energy-efficient Max-Q technology.
Memory configurations will range from 6GB to 16GB GDDR5 RAM. A wide variety of storage options are available starting with a 1TB, 5,400rpm hybrid drive to dual drive configurations and 256GB - 512GB SDD setups as well.
The G7 15 is available directly from Dell starting today, but Best Buy will also eventually be carrying the line. Unfortunately, there is only one $1,100 configuration for now. Other setups starting as low as $849 will be coming on April 10. The G3 and G5 will be arriving April 16.