Dell is officially retiring its Inspiron gaming laptops with today’s launch of the G Series product line. Unlike Dell’s premium Alienware laptops, the G Series is focused more on the entry-level gamer with lower prices and tons of options.

Starting at the low end, there is the G3, which comes with either a 15- or 17-inch screen and retails for $749 and $799 respectively (base price). The G3 15 will come in three colors — black, blue, and white — and will be the slimmest in the line with a 22.7mm profile. The 17-inch G3 only comes in blue or black and is slightly thicker at 25mm.

The G5 is a 15-inch beefy laptop with large exhaust vents in the rear. It is a little thicker than its G3 counterpart, but at 25mm it is comparable to the G3 17. It will come in either black or red. The G5 will sell for $799 at its lowest configuration.

The top-of-the-line G series will be the G7. It will have a 15-inch screen and the larger exhaust like the G5 but will have aesthetically pleasing grillwork accents. Prices for the G7 will begin at $849. It will be available in either black or white.

All of the G Series laptops start out with the Intel quad-core Core i5-8300HQ but are upgradeable to a six-core Core i7-8750H. The G7 will offer a third upgrade option of an overclocked Core i9-8950HQ.

Nvidia will power the line starting with the GeForce GTX 1050 at the bottom end. The GTX 1050 Ti is available for the mid-range. Those springing for a higher end machine will have the option of equipping it with the GTX 1060 with energy-efficient Max-Q technology.

Memory configurations will range from 6GB to 16GB GDDR5 RAM. A wide variety of storage options are available starting with a 1TB, 5,400rpm hybrid drive to dual drive configurations and 256GB - 512GB SDD setups as well.

The G7 15 is available directly from Dell starting today, but Best Buy will also eventually be carrying the line. Unfortunately, there is only one $1,100 configuration for now. Other setups starting as low as $849 will be coming on April 10. The G3 and G5 will be arriving April 16.