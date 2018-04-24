Last summer, ahead of E3 2017, Rebellion unveiled its newest project — Strange Brigade. The studio has just posted a new trailer for the game introducing the story and announcing the release date.

The game mimics those pulp adventure films from the 50s and 60s, cheesy narration and all. It is a four-player co-op action shooter that puts the players in the roles of 1930s-era tomb raiders (think Indiana Jones, not Lara Croft) dubbed the Strange Brigade.

According to Rebellion, an ancient and long dead Egyptian queen, Seteki, has been raised from the dead by some evil ritual. In addition to Queen Seteki’s revival, mummies, zombies, minotaurs, and giant Egyptian gods populate the land.

There will be loads of killing using conventional means such as guns and grenades, but apparently at least one or maybe all characters will have access to magical powers to obliterate the baddies. After all, it’s only fair to provide magic to the players when pitting them against a 40-foot-tall Anubis.

The action will be broken up a bit by puzzles that often involve shooting, moving, breaking, or otherwise interacting with the environment. It is unclear if there will be puzzles requiring multiple simultaneous actions during co-op play, but that seems like a no-brainer.

Other than the announcement and release date trailers, Rebellion has not revealed a lot of information about the game or the characters. However, there is gameplay footage on YouTube that came from an E3 demo last year.

Strange Brigade launches on August 28 for PC, Play Station 4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders will be treated to some digital content. There will also be a Collector’s Edition that includes the digital content plus a physical copy of the game in a SteelBook case, a Zeppelin model, and a Strange Brigade art book, all packed in an “Exclusive” Collector’s Edition box.

Rebellion has not announced a price for the Collector’s Edition, but you can bet it will cost more than the $79.99 Digital Deluxe Edition. The standard package will go for $49.99 but does not include the Season Pass.