Resident Evil 7 is heading to the Nintendo Switch, Capcom has revealed, although perhaps not in the format (or territory) you’d hoped for.

A listing for Biohazard 7: Resident Evil Cloud Version has surfaced on Capcom’s Japanese portal. As the name suggests, the new game is a cloud-based version of Resident Evil 7 for Nintendo’s hybrid Switch console available through the Nintendo eShop from May 24.

The game will be free-to-play for the first 15 minutes; after that, you’ll need to purchase a “ticket” for 2,000 yen ($18) that grants full access for a period of 180 days. The cloud version will consist of the full main game as well as all DLC – Banned Footage Volumes 1 & 2, End of Zoe and Not a Hero.

As a cloud title, you’ll only need to allocate approximately 45MB of storage space. Do note, of course, that you’ll need to maintain a stable Internet connection for a smooth experience (Capcom Japan recommends Wi-Fi 802.11ac 5GHz or a wired LAN adapter).

Resident Evil 7 originally launched in January 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC, taking the franchise in an entirely new direction. No word yet on if or when Capcom plans to bring the game to the Switch in other regions.

What are your thoughts on the cloud-based ticket model? Would you prefer to pay a cheaper upfront price for a “pass” to play a game for a set period of time (an extended rental, really) or simply pay full price and own the rights to the game indefinitely? Arguments could be made on both sides of the coin but we’re curious to hear what real gamers think.