In less than 24 hours, HTC will be officially unveiling its U12+, but thanks to a goof up by the web gurus at the phone maker, we already have what they will be revealing.

Self-described “cheap scoop” writer Roland Quandt with WinFuture was searching the HTC domain for info on the U12+ with Google when he came across a test page containing a full description of the upcoming handset. The webpage was quickly taken down, but not before the information got out.

Features for the U12+ had previously leaked on Twitter. An HTC product page seems to have confirmed those rumors and revealed a little bit more including images.

ummm... HTC really shouldn't leave their stuff out in the open like this. https://t.co/jFAb2Ilg2Z — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

The new phone will have a 6-inch QHD+ Super LCD6 screen with ultra-thin vertical bezels and minimal bezels on top and bottom rather than copying the iPhone X notch like a lot of other phones are doing. It will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A microSD slot will allow users to expand storage up to 2TB. The U12+ will have a sizable 3,500mAh battery and will carry an IP-68 rating for water and dust. According to the info on the leaked product page, the phone can withstand being submerged 1.5 meters.

You would expect from the specs that the U12+ is looking to compete with the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. As such the 5,888 yuan ($924 US) price tag does not come as a big surprise.

As a leak, I am tempted to advise you to take this information with a grain of salt, but the fact that it comes straight from an HTC domain, and that it confirms rumors that were already circulating, I’d say we are pretty safe assuming this information is accurate. In any event, we don’t have long to wait and see. HTC will be launching the U12+ on May 23, which is tomorrow.