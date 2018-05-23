Sony's PlayStation 4 might be outselling the Xbox One by around two-to-one, but the Japanese company still lags behind its competitor when it comes to alternative controller options. That’s about to change, however, thanks to third-party peripheral maker Scuf, whose Vantage controller matches the best that Microsoft has to offer.

In addition to the recent Xbox Adaptive controller designed for gamers with limited mobility, Microsoft also boasts its Design Lab, which allows people to easily customize controllers using different colors and designs, and a high-end Xbox One Elite controller.

Like the Elite, the Vantage comes with removable, mappable paddles on the rear, but the most obvious difference between it and a standard PS4 controller is that the D-Pad and left thumbstick have swapped places, giving it a similar design to the Xbox One pad.

The Vantage, which is officially licensed, also has two side-mounted programmable “sax” buttons and a second touch bar at the base for controlling audio and muting voice chat, though a wired connection to the console is required to use these features.

Other features found on Scuf’s controller include a quick-access remapping switch, adjustable hair triggers, a choice of D-pads and magnetic face plates, trigger stops and extenders, and customizable thumbsticks (3 different heights in either a concave or convex configuration).

A less welcome similarity to the Xbox One Elite is the controller's high price. The wired-only version costs $169.95 while the wireless Bluetooth/Wired model is $199.95. The Vantage is available for preorder now and will ship this August.