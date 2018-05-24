It's no secret that our online privacy has begun to slip away from us over time. Tech companies and websites everywhere usually collect some amount of information about you - the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal was evidence of that.

As we recently pointed out, VPNs are one way of combating this loss of privacy. By obfuscating your location and internet traffic, these tools allow you to retain a layer of anonymity online. The trouble is, the best VPNs can be pretty costly.

That's where Pornhub comes in. Today, the company unveiled a "totally free" VPN of their own, appropriately named "VPNhub."

Although the company's goal with VPNhub is probably apparent given the content they host on their website, Pornhub claims their VPN can be used for far more than private porn browsing.

VPNhub claims to offer "full data encryption and guaranteed anonymity."

Indeed, VPNhub claims to offer "full data encryption and guaranteed anonymity." Furthermore, the VPN will theoretically let users bypass website censors and improve internet speed and performance, with no bandwidth caps.

If all of that sounds too good to be true, there are a few catches to be aware of.

No matter which device you use the free version of VPNhub on (it's available on iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows), you'll be subject to ads, and you won't be able to choose the country the software uses.

The paid version of VPNhub, on the other hand, has no such restrictions. At $12.99 a month, VPNhub Premium is supposedly faster, ad-free, and it will let you choose from a wide range of countries, including the UK, Canada, Japan, and Brazil.