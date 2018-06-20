Something to look forward to: PUBG and Fortnite are without a doubt the two most popular battle royale titles currently available but they’ll get some fresh competition this fall as both Battlefield V and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 are slated to ship with battle royale modes. That’ll be a first for each franchise although given their loyal fan bases, the mode will likely be an instant hit.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds' player count may be waning but it’s still incredibly popular in the grand scheme of things and that’s reason to celebrate.

PUBG has now sold over 50 million units worldwide across the Xbox and PC. When factoring in the mobile iteration, there are now more than 400 million registered players around the globe with over 87 million people playing on a daily basis across all platforms.

In recognition of the milestones, PUBG Corp is hosting its first-ever Steam sale. From now through July 5, you can pick up the hit battle royale game for just $19.99 – a savings of 33 percent off the regular price of $29.99. The sale is timed with the pending release of PUBG’s third map, Sanhok, and a new seasonal Event Pass, both of which will be made available on June 22.

Speaking of Steam sales, Valve’s annual summer sale is rumored to go live as soon as tomorrow so keep your eyes peeled for that.