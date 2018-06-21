Recap: With the advent of the mid-generation refresh consoles—the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X—a feature that both Sony and Microsoft talked about was the machines’ improved VR capabilities. But while the PlayStation 4 has had the PSVR since October 2016, it seems we’ll never see a virtual reality headset for the Xbox One consoles.

Speaking to Gameindustry.biz, Microsoft’s chief marketing officer of gaming, Mike Nichols, revealed that “we don’t have any plans specific to Xbox consoles in virtual reality or mixed reality.”

Before the release of the Xbox One X, then known as Scorpio, Xbox boss Phil Spencer said the machine featured “hardware built specifically to lead the console industry into true 4K gaming and high-fidelity VR." This led to speculation that the Xbox One X would support the Oculus Rift.

Since its official unveiling at last year’s E3 event, Microsoft has barely mentioned anything about VR headsets coming to the Xbox One X.

While Sony’s PSVR is doing quite well, having shifted almost 1 million units at last count and making up over half of all VR headset sales, Microsoft believes the PC is a better home than the Xbox One for both mixed and virtual reality. "Our perspective on it has been and continues to be that the PC is probably the best platform for more immersive VR and MR," added Nichols.

Microsoft has confirmed the news with CNET. “Because of the opportunity with Windows Mixed Reality, and because we believe the user experience will be best on PC right now, that is where our focus is.”

Microsoft has partnered with the likes of Samsung, Lenovo, and Acer to bring mixed reality headsets to the PC, and while it appears to have ruled out any chance of similar devices coming to the Xbox One machines, perhaps the next generation of consoles it is developing will support VR/MR headsets.