The big picture: The back-to-school season is once again shaping up to be a busy one for the mobile industry with Apple, Samsung and now Motorola expected to introduce new products in the August-September time frame.

Motorola has shared plans to make a “big announcement” at its headquarters in Chicago on August 2.

The event, scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. (presumably local time), will introduce a whole new way to connect, stream, download, video chat and more. In a statement issued to The Verge, the company says the news will “change the way people use and interact with their phones.”

Motorola published an unlisted, 11-second YouTube video highlighting the date with a time-lapse backdrop. A teaser video seems like an odd choice considering a static image would have accomplished the same thing. Perhaps there's a hidden message embedded somewhere? I wasn’t able to pick up on anything after a couple of replays, however.

So, what’s likely on the agenda? I’ll go out on a limb and say that we probably won’t see anything groundbreaking that’s going to revolutionize the way people use mobile devices as Motorola promises (that’s typical marketing fluff).

Android Headlines has it on good authority that Motorola is working on at least two new handsets for 2018, the Motorola One Power and the Motorola One (note the branding – the full Motorola name, not just the Moto moniker). The two handsets will collectively form the Motorola One line and will probably be similar in spec although the Power version could carry a larger battery (and thus, be a bit chunkier).

Leaked images show a notch present on both devices, at least two color variants and slightly different rear camera arrangements.