Why it matters: Fortnite is arguably the hottest game on the planet. Epic's ability to keep the action fresh on a consistent basis with seasonal updates and promotions that spill over into the real world should have other developers worried.

Fortnite’s fifth season has officially arrived with a host of new features, map modifications and cosmetic goods in tow.

Set in motion by last week’s one-time rocket event, Fortnite now includes in-game rifts – small, blue shimmers scattered around the map. Hop in one and you’ll suddenly drop out of the sky from a different location. It might seem like little more than a gimmick at first – this season’s take on Hop Rocks – but they’re actually quite useful when sneaking up on an enemy, springing a surprise attack or outrunning an approaching storm.

Season 5 also adds a new vehicle, the All Terrain Kart (ATK). This tricked out golf cart has room for your entire squad and offers a speed boost after drifting. What’s more, the roof acts as a bounce pad although you’ll probably have more fun driving them through rifts.

Map updates include a new desert biome complete with race track and two new locations: Paradise Palms and Lazy Links. There are also a few unnamed points of interest spread across the island in line with the Worlds Collide theme including ancient statues and a Viking ship. Are these purely cosmetic or do they hold a greater purpose?

Speaking of cosmetics, there’s an all-new Battle Pass featuring 100 tiers of goodies to unlock. This season includes toys, props that can be used to play games like basketball and golf with friends, as well as the usual stuff like new outfits and whatnot. As before, the Battle Pass will set you back 950 V-Bucks, or around $10.