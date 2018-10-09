Highly anticipated: The OnePlus 6T finally has a confirmed launch date even though not all of the details are known about the phone. Tune in October 30 for the unveiling and then the launch on November 6.

Conveniently on the same day as the Made By Google event, OnePlus has shared that the OnePlus 6T will be launched on November 6. An event will be held on October 30 in New York to officially unveil all of the details.

Currently, we know that OnePlus is planning to drop the headphone jack in favor of adding an in-display fingerprint reader. Speculative renders are also showing a smaller notch compared to the one found on the OnePlus 6. Although a smaller notch is nice to see, OnePlus has little to worry about considering how well their notch is blended into the design and how obtrusive Google has made the notch on the Pixel 3 XL that has been shown in the endless leaks.

One aspect that is still up for debate is the camera setup on the rear of the phone. One leak shows three cameras on the back, but others who have made renders seem to think there will only be two rear cameras with one on the front. No matter what the end configuration is, fans of OnePlus will undoubtedly appreciate upgraded optics.

For the past three years, OnePlus has kept to a similar rapid release schedule. A new design is launched during the first half of the year with a number, then a follow up with minor changes is pushed out in the second half with the "T" moniker appended.

Pricing is also going to be a concern for OnePlus as their lineup has slowly crept upwards. Even though there are plenty of new technologies that do cost more to implement, OnePlus rose to notoriety because of a fan base focused on strong value for a well built phone with only a few compromises.