Bottom line: Black Friday and Cyber Monday may bring even deeper discounts although playing the waiting game could be a gamble that some aren’t willing to take. Personally, some of these deals are just too good to pass up.

If you’ve been holding out on buying a shiny new solid state drive until just the right deal arrives, well folks, the time has come to break out the wallet and plug in that card number.

Samsung’s 500GB 860 EVO SATA III 2.5-inch drive, our pick for the best mainstream SSD on the market, is currently going for just $72.99 over on Amazon and Newegg. That’s 34 percent off the regular list price of $109.99 and one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on this drive.

Should you require a bit more storage, the 1TB model can be yours for only $127.98. The 2TB version is less of a steal at $294.88 and the 4TB whopper will set you back nearly $800.

For those not concerned with brand names, ADATA’s Ultimate SU650 480GB drive is only $57.99 while the Team Group L5 LITE 240GB drive can be sent your way for just $34.99 through Saturday courtesy of Newegg.

Those after something a bit faster may want to consider the HP EX900 M.2 500GB PCIe NVMe drive for $89.99, the Corsair Force Series MP500 240GB NVMe PCIe drive for $122.95 or Samsung’s 500GB 970 EVO M.2 PCIe drive for $116.99 over on Newegg.