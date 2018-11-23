The big picture: It’s worth pointing out that all of Apple's holiday weekend deals involve Apple Store gift cards, a smart move that ensures additional dollars remain in Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple’s annual holiday shopping event has hit the ground running. From now through Monday, you can score select deals across a variety of Apple goods including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches.

This year’s biggest returns can be had on select Mac models. Spending at least $999 on a MacBook Air, for example, will get you a $200 Apple Store gift card. The same deal can be had on select MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac Pro models.

The next biggest kickback, a $100 Apple Store gift card, can be yours with the purchase of a 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Optionally, you can nab a $50 gift card when buying the iPad mini 4 or the standard iPad. Similarly, you can earn a $50 gift card with the purchase of an iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, an Apple Watch Series 3, select Beats headphones or a HomePod speaker.

Notably, Apple isn’t offering any discounts on its latest products such as the iPhone XS, the iPhone XR or the new MacBook Air.

If you’re looking for the absolute lowest prices of the season, be sure to check out our running list of Black Friday sales where you can find an iPad for $249 and other great deals.

Lead image via thanat sasipatanapa, Shutterstock